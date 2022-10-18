NALCO recruitment 2022: Online application underway, apply now to get Rs 1, 00,000 per month

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) foundation is looking for committed, promising and passionate professionals with brilliant academic carrier to join the Foundation on tenure basis initially for a period of 3 (Three) years.

The eligible and interested candidates must know that the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and 5 (Five) years for the post of Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager, Civil Engineer & Mobile Health Unit (MHU) Coordinator/ CSR Field Coordinator will be recruited during this recruitment drive.

NALCO vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

Chief Operating Officer (COO): 1

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): 1

Project Manager: 3

Assistant Project Manager: 6

Assistant Project Manager (Finance): 1

Civil Engineers: 3

Mobile Health Unit (Coordinator )/CSR Field Coordinator: 4

NALCO recruitment upper age limits:

Chief Operating Officer (COO): 62

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): 55

Project Manager: 35

Assistant Project Manager: 35

Assistant Project Manager (Finance): 35

Civil Engineers: 35

Mobile Health Unit (Coordinator )/CSR Field Coordinator: 35

Qualification for NALCO recruitment 2022:

Chief Operating Officer (COO): Graduate with recognized MBA or PG Degree/ Diploma in Management / Social work / Social Welfare / Rural Management / Rural Development / Ecology / HR /CSR/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relation.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Qualified Chartered Accountant/CMA or MBA with Specialization in Finance Management.

Project Manager: Full time regular course in Post-Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Rural Management/Rural Development/ Development Studies/ Social Work from reputed universities/institutes with not less than 55% marks in aggregate

Assistant Project Manager: Full time regular course in Post-Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Rural Management/Rural Development/ Development Studies /Sociology/ Social Work/Social Anthropology from reputed universities/institutes with not less than 55% marks in aggregate.

Assistant Project Manager (Finance): Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Cost Accountancy (ICWAI) or Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) or MBA (Finance).

Civil Engineers: Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil from reputed universities/institutes with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Mobile Health Unit (Coordinator )/CSR Field Coordinator: Full time regular course in Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline from reputed universities/institutes with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

NALCO job vacancy compensation package:

The selected candidate for Chief Operating Officer (COO) will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 1, 00,000/- per month.

The selected candidate for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 80,000/- per month.

The selected candidates for Project Manager will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 60,000/- per month.

The selected candidates for Assistant Project Manager will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month.

The selected candidates for Civil Engineer will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month.

The selected candidates for MHU-Coordinator/ CSR Field Coordinator will be paid consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- per month.

Besides consolidated remuneration, the selected candidates is also entitled for other benefits and emoluments as per rules of the NALCO Foundation in force from time to time.

Selection process of NALCO recruitment 2022:

Selection for Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will be through interview only. A preliminary screening of the applications will be carried out for making, if necessary, a short-list of eligible candidates to be called for the interview. While shortlisting candidates the Board may apply a criteria which may consider additional qualifications, greater experience and level of responsibilities handled. Hence, merely fulfilling the minimum requirements laid down for the post would not automatically entitle any candidate for interview.

For the positions of Project Manager, Asst. Project Manager, Civil Engineer, & MHU Coordinator candidates will be short-listed through written test and for the group discussion subject to fulfilling the criteria as specified. The candidates who will qualify the group discussion will only be called for personal interview in a ratio of 1:10 from the group discussion score. Based on the performance in the personal interview taking into account the organizational requirement, the candidates will be selected. The place and date of interview will be informed/ advertised to the short-listed candidates in due course. No TA/DA to be paid to the candidates for written test and/or personal interview.

However, the management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards/criteria and/or to restrict the number of candidates in the written and/or personal interview, if so required.

The final placement of the candidates is subject to their medical fitness and other joining formalities.

Know how to apply for NALCO vacancy:

The eligible candidates shall submit the dully filled in and signed application in the prescribed format. The applicants have to bring the original certificates for verification at the time of personal interview. Documents in support of experience if any may also be submitted along with the application.

The application should super scribe the post applied for. The application should be as per the format given. Interested candidates may submit application in the format annexed with this advertisement. The applications completed in all respect should reach Chief Coordinating Officer, NALCO Foundation, Nalco Bhavan, P-1, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar- 751013, Odisha by ordinary post only. No application will be received by hand. Last date & time of receiving application is 31.10.2022, 5 PM.

The recent photograph is to be pasted at the appropriate place. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

The following documents should be submitted along with the application:

Proof of age (copy of passing Secondary/High School/10th standard Certificate or Higher Secondary School /12th Standard Certificate mentioning the Date of Birth). Copy of Certificates and Mark sheets in respect of qualifications acquired. Appropriate document(s) in support of experience.

Deadline of online application for the NALCO vacancy:

Click here to read the NALCO recruitment 2022 notification

Click here to apply online for the NALCO job vacancy.