NALCO recruitment 2022: Online application for Railway Operational Coordinator ending shortly

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Leading Navratna PSU is looking for Railway Operational Coordinator (Khurda Road Division) on a consolidated monthly compensation basis to ensure the smooth operation of Railway rakes through various divisions of East Coast Railways.

The details of the position and eligibility criteria are as under:

Position: Railway Operational Coordinator

Last Date of Apply:

10-08-2022 (17:20:00)

Eligibility Criteria:

A graduate or higher qualified Ex railway employee having more than 10 years of experience in traffic operation under Indian Railways, out of which he must have worked as Chief Controller/Controller/Chief Station Master/Station Master/ Chief Traffic Inspector at any of the division for not less than 02 years.

Persons having such experience at Khurda Road Division would be preferred.

Further persons should be staying at Jatni or nearby area with a radius of 20 kms from Jatni(including Khurda and Bhubaneswar town).

Should have a working knowledge of computer, should be able to prepare reports, send e‐mail, have good communication skill, good mental and health conditions, own conveyance, mobile phone facility and have working knowledge over commercial planning etc.

Period of Engagement:

Two years (which may be extended further based on the requirement of the company, subject to the maximum age limit of 65 years).

Upper Age Limit:

63 years as on 30/10/2022

Monthly Remuneration:

Rs.35,000/‐(Consolidated)

Other Benefits:

TA/DA expenses as applicable to Supervisory category employees of the company.

Roles and Responsibility:

To ensure smooth operation of Railway requirement of the company including liasioning, monitoring and to provide information on day to day inbound and outbound rake movements at Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway and co-ordination with Railway Traffic Operation Maintenance contractor at CPP and Smelter, Budhapan Station and Railway Coordinators at other divisions.

