NALCO Recruitment 2022: 39 assistant manager vacancies, know details here

NALCO Recruitment 2022: The National Aluminium Company Limited is looking for eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Manager and Assistant General Manager. There are 39 vacancies available for the posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website. The last date for receipt of application is 10.12.2022 (5.00 PM).
NALCO Recruitment 2022 educational qualification
Dy. Manager (HRD)- Degree in Any discipline from a recognized university / board
Assistant General Manager (Environment)- Degree in Engineering with PG Diploma in Environmental Science/Degree in Environmental Engineering
Assistant General Manager (Mechanical)- Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering
Assistant General Manager (Despatch)- Degree in any discipline
Assistant General Manager (Electrical & Instrumentation)- Degree in Electronics /Instrumentation/Telecom Engineering/ Degree in Electrical Engineering
Deputy Manager (Refractory)- Degree in Ceramics Engineering
Deputy Manager (Finance)- Degree in any discipline with Chartered Accountant (CA) or Cost Accountant (CMA)
Deputy Manager (Safety)- Degree in Engineering with Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by the Odisha State Government or Regional Labour Institute under DGFASLI
Assistant General Manager (Safety)- Degree in Mining Engineering with 1st Class Mine Managers’ Certificate of Competency in COAL under CMR 2017
Deputy Manager (Systems)- Degree in Engineering from a recognized university / institute
Deputy Manager (Geology)- M.Sc (Geology) from a recognized university / institute
Assistant General Manager (Geology)- M.Sc (Geology) from a recognized university / institute
Deputy Manager (Survey)- Degree in Mining Engineering With Surveyor certificate of Competency in COAL under CMR 2017
Deputy Manager (Materials)- Degree in Engg or any discipline
Deputy Manager (Horticulture)- Degree in Agriculture/ Forestry with Specialisation in Horticulture OR Recognised PG qualification in Horticulture.
NALCO Recruitment 2022 age limit and experience
Age limit: The candidates should have a maximum of age limit from 35 years to 45 years as on 10.12.2022
Experience: The candidates should have a minimum of 14 years of experience for Assistant General Manager and 5 years for Deputy Manager in the relevant areas
How to Apply for NALCO Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of NALCO
- Click “Menu Icon” on the homepage
- Select “Career” in the options
- Choose Current opening on the career page
- Search and Select the job notification on that page
- Click “Apply Now” on the Career page
- Login into your account in the portal
- Fill out the online application with required details
- Submit the online applications
Click here to visit the official website of NALCO
Click here to view the official notification