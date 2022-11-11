NALCO Recruitment 2022: 39 assistant manager vacancies, know details here

NALCO Recruitment 2022: The National Aluminium Company Limited is looking for eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Manager and Assistant General Manager. There are 39 vacancies available for the posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website. The last date for receipt of application is 10.12.2022 (5.00 PM).

NALCO Recruitment 2022 educational qualification

Dy. Manager (HRD)- Degree in Any discipline from a recognized university / board

Assistant General Manager (Environment)- Degree in Engineering with PG Diploma in Environmental Science/Degree in Environmental Engineering

Assistant General Manager (Mechanical)- Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering

Assistant General Manager (Despatch)- Degree in any discipline

Assistant General Manager (Electrical & Instrumentation)- Degree in Electronics /Instrumentation/Telecom Engineering/ Degree in Electrical Engineering

Deputy Manager (Refractory)- Degree in Ceramics Engineering

Deputy Manager (Finance)- Degree in any discipline with Chartered Accountant (CA) or Cost Accountant (CMA)

Deputy Manager (Safety)- Degree in Engineering with Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by the Odisha State Government or Regional Labour Institute under DGFASLI

Assistant General Manager (Safety)- Degree in Mining Engineering with 1st Class Mine Managers’ Certificate of Competency in COAL under CMR 2017

Deputy Manager (Systems)- Degree in Engineering from a recognized university / institute

Deputy Manager (Geology)- M.Sc (Geology) from a recognized university / institute

Assistant General Manager (Geology)- M.Sc (Geology) from a recognized university / institute

Deputy Manager (Survey)- Degree in Mining Engineering With Surveyor certificate of Competency in COAL under CMR 2017

Deputy Manager (Materials)- Degree in Engg or any discipline

Deputy Manager (Horticulture)- Degree in Agriculture/ Forestry with Specialisation in Horticulture OR Recognised PG qualification in Horticulture.

NALCO Recruitment 2022 age limit and experience

Age limit: The candidates should have a maximum of age limit from 35 years to 45 years as on 10.12.2022

Experience: The candidates should have a minimum of 14 years of experience for Assistant General Manager and 5 years for Deputy Manager in the relevant areas

How to Apply for NALCO Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of NALCO

Click “Menu Icon” on the homepage

Select “Career” in the options

Choose Current opening on the career page

Search and Select the job notification on that page

Click “Apply Now” on the Career page

Login into your account in the portal

Fill out the online application with required details

Submit the online applications

Click here to visit the official website of NALCO

Click here to view the official notification