NABARD Recruitment 2023: Last date approaching soon, apply now

NABARD Recruitment 2023: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned subsidiary of NABARD and a leading consultancy organization in the field of agriculture and rural development (www.nabcons.com) has invited only online applications from Indian Citizens for the following posts as Core Contract Staff.

The vacancies open are for the posts of Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Associate Consultant in the institute.

Initial contract will be for a period of one year and further extendable by three years, to be renewed each year based on annual performance review, as per the existing Company’s policy

NABARD Recruitment 2023 qualifications

Senior Consultant – First Class Graduate or Graduation Degree in Agriculture with equivalent grade point

First Class Graduate or Graduation Degree in Agriculture with equivalent grade point Consultant – Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks Consultant Civil Engineer – BE, B.Tech in Civil Engineering

BE, B.Tech in Civil Engineering Consultant Skill – Graduation in Agriculture and allied field

Graduation in Agriculture and allied field Consultant Statistics & Data Analysis – First Class Graduate or Graduation in Economics, Data Science, Data & Analytics, Computer Science

Apart from this, some work experience is also required. The complete information regarding that can be found in the official recruitment notification.

NABARD Recruitment 2023 salary structure

Senior Consultant – Rs 1,25,000 per month

Consultant – Rs 87,500 per month

Associate Consultant – Rs 55000 per month

The staff will be liable for tax liabilities as per Income Tax Act & Rules in force and the tax will be deducted at source. Other than the above remuneration, candidate is also eligible for other facilities/allowances as per NABCONS policy.

NABARD Recruitment 2023 hoe to apply

Interested candidates may apply online in the prescribed format within 10 days by clicking on the links provided in the official notification (the link for which has been provided below) and filling the details therein from 17 January 2023 to 26 January 2023. Applications submitted successfully will only be considered.

Click here to read the official notification and apply