NABARD Grade A recruitment 2022: Notification out for 170 Assistant Manager posts

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released the notification for recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A) on nabard.org. Interested and eligible applicants can apply on or before before 7th August 2022.

A total of 170 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process for various posts. Out of total vacancies, 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Important Dates

Registration starting date : July 18, 2022

Last date: August 07, 2022

Exam Date: to be announced

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – 161

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) – 7

Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) – 3

NABARD Grade A Salary Details

AM RDBS and Rajbhasha – Selected candidates for this post will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs.28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)–46600–EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A.

Assistant Manager (P&SS) in Grade ‘A’: Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28,150/-p.m. in the scale of Rs.28,150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7) – 46600 – EB-1750 (4) – 53600-2000(1) – 55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’.

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service):

General: A Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Agriculture – A achelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Agriculture Engineering – A Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Animal Husbandry – A Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Fisheries – A Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Fisheries Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate.

Forestry – A Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Plantation/Horticulture – Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Land Development-Soil Science – Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with 60% marks (PWBD 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Water Resources – A Bachelor’s degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 60% marks (PWBD 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 55% marks in aggregate (PWBD applicants 50%) from a recognized University.

Finance – BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) OR Two years full-time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full-time MBA (Finance) degree with 55% (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) from Institutions / Universities recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from Institution/University regarding specialization in finance OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) OR CFA.

Computer and Information Technology: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD in aggregate OR a post-graduate degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university.

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RAJBHASHA)

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD or equivalent in aggregate and PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa from any recognized University. Candidates must have studied Hindi as main/elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. Candidates must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice/versa.

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service)

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR PhD from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Grade A RDBS and Rajbhasha – 21 to 30 Years

Grade A P & SS – 25 to 40 Years

Important Links NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022