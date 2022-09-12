NABARD announces 177 vacancies for development assistant posts, Check salary and other details

National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment to multiple posts. Interested and eligible applicants can register and submit the online application from September 15, 2022. The last date for online registration is October 10, 2022.

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Important Details

Starting date of application: September 15, 2022

Last date of application: October 10, 2022

NABARD Vacancy Details

Development Assistant: 173 posts

Development Assistant (Hindi): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Development Assistant: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

Development Assistant (Hindi): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSm candidates) in the aggregate. OR

Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

Age Limit (as on 01.09.2022)

Development Assistant: 21 – 35 Years

Development Assistant (Hindi): 21 – 35 Years

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Pay Scale: Rs 13,150-750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200 (6) – 26200 – 1300 (2) – 28800 – 1480 (3) – 33240 – 1750 (1) – 34990 (20 years)

Gross Emoluments: Approx. Rs 32,000 per month

“Detailed advertisement related to state wise/category wise vacancies, education qualification, age, application fee, selection procedure, etc., and online link for application will be availableon the website (https://www.nabard.org ) on September 15, 2022.”

Click Here For Official NABARD Recruitment 2022