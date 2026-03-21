MPSC Recruitment 2026: Registration begins today for multiple posts, know how to apply

Advertisement

MPSC Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has begun the online registration process for MPSC recruitment 2026, which includes multiple Group A and Group B positions. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, mpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill various vacancies in the legal, healthcare, and administrative departments of the Maharashtra government.

Eligibility Criteria MPSC Recruitment 2026

Educational Qualification

The eligibility criteria vary for each position. For law-related roles, such as a prosecutor, candidates must hold an LLB degree. Medical positions require an MBBS degree or its equivalent. For administrative and welfare roles, a graduate degree from a recognized university is necessary. Additionally, candidates must be within the specified age limit and meet any other conditions outlined in the official notification. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories, in accordance with the applicable rules. Selection Process The selection procedure is different for each position and can include a written examination or screening test, followed by an interview or viva voce. In certain fields, particularly in medicine and law, greater emphasis is often placed on qualifications and interview performance during the selection process.

Advertisement

How to Apply for the MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026?

You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in and click on the ‘User Registration option on the home page. Register yourself and log in. Fill in the application form after selecting the post you want to apply for. Upload the required documents, and pay the fee. Now submit the form. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Check the MPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Here