MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Medical Officer posts, Check how to apply

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for the 427 Medical Officer Posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals. Candidates who meets the required eligibility criteria can apply for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 on or before 17 August 2022 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: August 17, 2022

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer-427

Eligibility Criteria MPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have an M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University or any other qualification recognized under the National medical Commission Act, 2019 (30 of 2019); AND Have registered their names as per provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 or whose names have been registered in the register maintained under the said Act.

Salary: Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500

How to Apply MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in and click on the ‘User Registration option on home page. Register yourself and log in. Fill in the application form after selecting the post you want to apply for. Upload the required documents, and pay the fee. Now submit the form. Take a print out of it for future reference.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: PDF

