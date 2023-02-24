MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 453 Engineer and other posts

The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has published a notification for the recruitment of various posts. According to the notification, there are 453 vacant posts for Asst Engineer, Accounts Officer, Fire Officer and other posts. If you are someone who is interested in applying for the posts, you can check the requirements and then apply.

Important dates for the application

Starting date for application: 24 February, 2023

Last date for application: 16 March, 2023

Applicaton Fee

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD: Rs 600

General: Rs 1200

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 48 Years

Age relaxation are applicable according to Government norms.

Qualification

Applicants must have relevant discipline according to the posts. They should have posess Diploma/Degree/CA/M.Sc/MBA depending on the post they are applying.

Details about post and vacancies

Asst Engineer/Manager: 19

Accounts Officer: 46

Fire Officer: 02

Law Officer: 02

Shift Chemist: 15

Manager (HR): 10

Junior Engineer: 310

Management Executive: 04

Law Officer/Legal Executive: 04

Manager (HR): 01

Selection Process

The shortlisting of the candidates will be made on the basis of two stages- online examination and document verifaction.

The online examination will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and contains 100 marks in MCQ pattern. While 75 questions will be from relevant discipline, the other 25 questions will be from General Awareness and Aptitude.

Click to check official notification

Click to check official website

Click to apply