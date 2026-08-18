MPHC recruitment 2026 for 1,174 Assistant Grade-3 posts, apply online

Advertisement

MPHC recruitment 2026: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) has issued a notification for recruitment of 1,174 Assistant Grade-3 posts on August 14. The application process for the job began yesterday, August 17.

This recruitment is under advertisement number 614/परीक्षा/2026. Candidates who are interested for the job must read the notice carefully and know if they are eligible or not.

According to the recruitment advertisement interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job latest by September 15.

Important dates:

Notification release date: August 14

Application process starting date: August 17

Application process ending date: September 15

Application form correction window closing date: September 19

Preliminary Examination date: yet to be announced

Admit card release date: yet to be announced

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have graduation degree in any discipline, a valid CPCT scorecard and a one-year Diploma in Computer Application.

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 40 years as on January 1, 2026.

Age relaxation will be applicable according to the rules.

For more details website the official website and read the recruitment advertisement number 614/परीक्षा/2026.

Advertisement

Application fee:

General and other state candidates: Rs 943.40

SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PWD: Rs 743.40

Payment Mode: Online

Mandatory service bond:

Candidate who will be appointed for the post must have a service bond of Rs 2 lakh and serve in the court establishment for at least three years.

Application process:

Candidate must visit the official website of MPHC, mphc.gov.in

Click on the recruitment section and select the application, read it properly.

Selection the application link and get yourself registered using correct details.

Fill the application form in details after getting yourself logged in.

Upload the documents that the application asks for.

Pay the application fees.

Check the details that you have filled before clicking the button submit.

Take a screenshot of the application form for future reference.

Click here to read the recruitment notification