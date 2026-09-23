MP Police Constable recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 7,500 vacancies

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The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially commenced the online registration drive for the recruitment of Police Constables (General Duty).

According to official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 vacancies in both Special Armed Force, SAF, and Non-SAF cadres under the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Madhya Pradesh.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website from September 22, 2026 until October 6, 2026.

The board has also scheduled an application form correction window running from September 22, 2026, to October 11, 2026, while the computer-based written examination will commence from November 19, 2026.

Important Dates

Online application commences: September 22, 2026

Last date of online application: October 6, 2026

Application form correction window: September 22, 2026 to October 11, 2026

Written exam date: From November 19, 2026 onwards

Eligibility criteria

The applicants should be a 10th pass, though 8th pass is accepted for ST candidates of Madhya Pradesh.

The age limit set for candidates is between 18 and 33 years old as of October 6, 2026. Age relaxations is also available per state regulations.

Application fee

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Unreserved candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 700 (Rs 500 ESB fee plus Rs 200 department fee). Meanwhile, the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 350 (Rs 250 ESB fee plus Rs 100 department fee). Additional portal fees stand at Rs 60 for MPOnline Kiosks and Rs 20 for registered citizen users.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through

Written computer-based test

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Document verification

Medical examination

How to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the MPESB portal at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete profile registration with mandatory Aadhaar and biometric setup.

Step 3: Click the “Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2026” link.

Step 4: Fill details, upload documents, and pay fees online.