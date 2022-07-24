Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: 10th pass candidates can apply for Fireman and other Group C posts

The Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for the recruitment of Fireman and other Group C posts. A total of 23 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. According to the official notification, interested candidates can apply for the vacancies via offline mode as per the instructions within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Lets check more details about the recruitment drive below.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total posts- 23

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 5

Vehicle Mechanic: 1

Cleaner: 1

Fireman: 14

Mazdoor: 2

Eligibility criteria for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The applicant must be 10th Standard pass or equivalent. The details for the experience needed are given in the official notification.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for all posts except Motor Driver, must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years. For Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), the age limit is between 18 and 27 years.

Selection process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test as well as a physical/practical exam. While the practical exam will be qualifying in nature, the written test will have 100 per cent weightage.

The applicants who pass the written exam will be called in for the process of skill/practical tests.

“All posts are temporary be made permanent after successful completion a probation period of two years from the physical date of appointment,” as per the official notice.

How to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can submit the completed form for the vacancies, along with attested photocopies of all relevant documents, to the Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) Pin: 905171 C/O 56 APO. The applications must reach the venue through registered/ordinary/speed post only. Candidates cannot hand over the recruitment form either personally or through a representative. Doing so will result in rejection of their candidature.

Click here for official notification

