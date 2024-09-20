MHSRB, Telangana Staff Nurse recruitment 2024: Apply for 2050 posts, Check details

By Sunita
telangana staff nurse recruitment

Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana has invited application for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Vacancy under various departments. The official notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse has already been posted.The total number of vacancies available under this notification is 2050.

Important Dates

  • Application start date: September 28, 2024
  • Last date to apply online: October 14, 2024 up to 05:00 PM
  • Applicants can edit their applications between : October 16, 2024 (10.30 AM) to 17-10-2024 (05:00 PM)
  • Date of examination (CBT) : 17-11-2024

Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse-2050

  • Director of Public Health and Family Welfare/Director of Medical Education-1576
  • Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad-332
  • Ayush-61
  • Institute of Preventive Medicine -1
  • MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO&RCC)-80

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The applicants who have a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or B.Sc (Nursing) degree are eligible to apply. They must also be registered with Telangana State Medical Council. The detailed information about eligibility is given on the official notification. Read it.

Age Limit (as on 01-07-2024)

  • Minimum Age limit : 18 Years
  • Maximum Age limit : 46 Years
  • Some candidates cab get age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Application Fee

  • Application fee for all candidates: Rs 500
  • SC/ ST/ BC/ EWS/ PH & EX-Serviceman: Nil
  • Unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 46 years of Telangana State : Nil
  • Applicants belonging to other states are not exempted from payment of Fee.
  • The payment can be made through online mode.
