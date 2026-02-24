MCL Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 667 Mining Sirdar, Surveyor, and Translator posts

Advertisement

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has issued a new notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 667 posts in technical and non-technical categories. The job vacancies are available for Mining Sirdar, Junior Overman, Surveyor, Translator, and Technician (Pathology).

The company operates major coal mines in Odisha and functions under Coal India Limited.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the job vacancies through the official website from March 16, 2026 till April 6, 2026. The candidates will be selected Through a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will not hold interviews.

Vacancy details and eligibility

Total vacancies-667

Mining Sirdar – 448

Junior Overman – 192

Surveyor – 24

Translator – 1

Technician (Pathology) – 2

Educational Qualification

Mining Sirdar: Candidates must have passed Class 12 and hold a valid Mining Sirdar Certificate issued by DGMS along with the required safety certificates.

Junior Overman: Candidates must possess a Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering and a valid Overman Competency Certificate.

Surveyor: Candidates applicants must have relevant qualifications in Mining or Mine Surveying and a valid Survey Certificate.

The age limit is 18 to 30 years as on April 6, 2026. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation in line with government rules.

Application fee

Candidates from the General, OBC and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, female candidates and employees of Coal India are exempt from the fee.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Test. The paper is expected to contain objective questions on technical subjects, general awareness and reasoning. MCL will prepare the final merit list based on CBT performance. The authority will announce the examination date and admit card details on the official website in due course.

Candidates should read the notification carefully before completing the online application and keep all required documents ready during the process.