MCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 295 Overman, Mining Sirdar posts, Check details

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts including Jr.Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor posts. A total of 295 posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. The official notification for the same has been released. Interested and eligible candidates are required are to apply online via the official MCL website. The last date for the submission of the online application is January 23, 2023. For further details, check below:

MCL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Jr.Overman posts – 82 posts

Mining Sirdar – 145 posts

Surveyor – 68 posts

MCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Jr. Overman:

The candidate should hold a Diploma in Mining Engineering

OR Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications

The candidate should also have a valid overman competency certificate

Mining Sirdar:

Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

OR Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications.

The candidate should have a valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency.

Valid First Aid Certificate

Valid Gas Testing Certificate

Surveyor:

Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

OR Diploma/Degree in Mining/Mine Surveying Engineering

The candidate should hold a Valid Survey Certificate of Competency

MCL Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Notification release date: December 15, 2022

Starting date for submission of online application: January 03, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: January 23, 2023

MCL Recruitment 2023 Age limit

Minimum age for applying: 18 years of age as on January 23, 2023

Maximum age for applying: 30 years of age as on January 23, 2023

Age relaxation for candidates is considerable as per the official notification released.

Important links