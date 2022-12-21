MCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 295 Overman, Mining Sirdar posts, Check details
Candidates willing to apply for MCL recruitment 2023 are to apply online on or before January 23, 2023. Read the official notification below.
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts including Jr.Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor posts. A total of 295 posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. The official notification for the same has been released. Interested and eligible candidates are required are to apply online via the official MCL website. The last date for the submission of the online application is January 23, 2023. For further details, check below:
MCL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Jr.Overman posts – 82 posts
- Mining Sirdar – 145 posts
- Surveyor – 68 posts
MCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Jr. Overman:
- The candidate should hold a Diploma in Mining Engineering
- OR Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications
- The candidate should also have a valid overman competency certificate
Mining Sirdar:
- Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.
- OR Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications.
- The candidate should have a valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency.
- Valid First Aid Certificate
- Valid Gas Testing Certificate
Related News
Surveyor:
- Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.
- OR Diploma/Degree in Mining/Mine Surveying Engineering
- The candidate should hold a Valid Survey Certificate of Competency
MCL Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Notification release date: December 15, 2022
- Starting date for submission of online application: January 03, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online application: January 23, 2023
MCL Recruitment 2023 Age limit
- Minimum age for applying: 18 years of age as on January 23, 2023
- Maximum age for applying: 30 years of age as on January 23, 2023
- Age relaxation for candidates is considerable as per the official notification released.