Massive Recruitment Drive: CISF invites applications for 540 posts of Asst SI and Head constable

Massive Recruitment Drive: CISF invites applications for 540 posts of Asst SI and Head constable Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited fresh applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)/ Head Constable (Ministerial).

Are you someone who is 12th pass or holds a similar degree and are currently in search of a job? Well, you might be lucky as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited fresh applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)/ Head Constable (Ministerial). As many as 540 vacancies are expected to be filled by interested candidates with valid qualifications.

Important dates about the notification

Date of opening of online application: 26th September 2022

Last date of submission of online application: 25th October 2022 up to 05:00 PM

Mode of Application: Online

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 25 Years

Candidate Birth Year: 26-10-1997 to 25-10-2004

Qualification: 12th Class or equivalent

The candidates must have Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent on or before closing date of receipt of Online Application Form.

Physical Standard

Height

For the candidates except Scheduled Tribes (Male): 165 Cms

For the candidates except Scheduled Tribes (Female): 155 cms

For Others (Male): 162.5 cms

For Others (Female): 150 cms

Chest

For the candidates except Scheduled Tribes

Candidates (Male): 77-82 cms (Minimum expansion 5 cms)

For Scheduled Tribe candidates: 76-81 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 cms)

Pay Scale

Assistant sub Inspector (Stenographer) – Pay Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300/-)

Head Constable (Ministerial) – Pay Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)

Name of Post and Vacancies

Assistant sub Inspector (Stenographer)-122

Head Constable (Ministerial)- 418

Application Fee

For General Candidates: Rs 100

For SC/ ST Candidates: NIL

Important details about the examination

Physical Standard Test (PST)/Documentation/Written Examination/Skill Test/Medical Examination will be scheduled and conducted.

Written Examination under OMR Based/Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages.

After completion of PST & Documentation and Written Examination under OMR/CBT Mode, all India category wise merit lists will be drawn based on the performance of candidates in Written Examination.

The posts are temporary but likely to become permanent.

Click to check the notification

Click to check official website

Click for registration