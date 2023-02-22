Maruti Suzuki XCELerate: Win up to Rs 2 lakh in the case study competition

Maruti Suzuki India Limited which is commonly known as Maruti Suzuki has announced a case study competition for students who can envision the future of mobility and work towards creating a mark with their diverse ideas. The students who are currently pursuing Engineering or Management degrees in institutions across India are invited to apply for the maiden edition of Xcelerate.

Eligibility Criteria

Engineering Colleges: B.E/B.Tech and Integrated Dual Degree students of all years from all Engineering Colleges are eligible to participate

B-Schools: First and Second-year students pursuing full-time MBA/PGDM program are eligible to apply

Interested students are expected to participate in the form of groups and must be from the same Institute.

Important guidelines for participants

Interested students must register in a team of 2-3 members

All members of a team should be from the same institute

Cross-specialization teams can participate

Cross-year teams are not allowed to participate

All the team members need to provide their consent in order to participate in the competition

A student cannot be a part of more than one team

Only B-School and Engineering students can participate in Maruti Suzuki EXCELerate

There is no restriction on the number of teams from an institute

Once the registration closes, the teams won’t be able to change their team members

Phases of Maruti Suzuki XCELerate

Round 1: Online Quiz

Round 2: Executive Summary Submission

Round 3: Detailed Presentation Submission and Virtual Presentation Rounds

Round 4: Grand Finale

Winner and Prizes

B-Track:

Winner: INR 2,00,000

First Runner Up: INR 1,00,000

Second Runner Up: INR 75,000

E-Track:

Winner: INR 1,50,000

First Runner Up: INR 1,00,000

Second Runner Up: INR 75,000

All the participants in the competition will be provided Participation Certification for participation. On the other hand, PPI (Pre-Placements Interview) opportunities will be provided to the Top 3 teams of both the tracks.

Click here to check details about the competition