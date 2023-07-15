MANIT Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the post of Professor, Asst Professor and much more

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Grade I and II, Associate Professor and Professor. The vacancies for the posts are on a contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to apply for it after reading the notification.

The important details about the recruitment have been mentioned below.

Important dates

Last date to apply online: 03-08-2023

Number of posts

Assistant Professor Grade-II and Assistant Professor Grade-I: 62 posts

Associate Professor: 44 posts

Professor: 21 posts

The number of posts in tentative and may be increased or decreased according to the university.

Pay Scale

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Group A, Level-10 (Entry pay ₹70,900/- ) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 6000).

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Group A, Level-12 (Entry pay ₹1,01,500/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-3, AGP Rs. 8000).

Associate Professor: Group A, Level-13A2 (Entry Pay ₹1,39,600/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 9500).

Professor: Group A, Level-14A (Entry pay ₹1,59,100/-) (Pre-revised pay in PB-4, AGP Rs. 10500).

Essential Qualifications

The candidates are expected to have Ph.D. as their essential requirement and experience in teaching and research. The candidates applying for the post can check the details in the notification.

The departments which offer vacancy are Architecture and Planning, Centre of Artificial Intelligence, Biological Science and Engineering, Centre of Excellence in Product Design and Smart Manufacturing, centre of Excellence in Water Management, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Energy Centre, Humanities, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Mathematics, Bioinformatics and Computer Applications, Mechanical Engineering and Physics.

