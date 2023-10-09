MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for 598 posts, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023, can check their eligibility and apply online on or before October 25.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MAHATRANSCO) is inviting applications for several vacant posts of Executive engineers and Assistant Engineers. A total of 598 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released on the official website.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official website mahatransco.in. The last date for the submission of online applications is October 24. For further details, check below:
MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Date of announcement of vacancies: October 4, 2023
- Starting date for submission of online applications: October 5, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: October 25, 2023
- Date of Examination: To be announced soon
MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Executive Engineer (Transmission): 26 posts
- Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): 137 posts
- Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): 39 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 390 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 6 posts
Total: 598 posts
MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology
- Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology
- Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology
- Assistant Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology
- Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication OR a Bachelor’s of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication.
Age Limit
The upper age limit for the vacant posts are as follows:
- Executive Engineer (Transmission): 40 years
- Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): 40 years
- Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): 38 years
- Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 38 years
- Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 38 years
Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates for the available vacant posts will be done in two steps, namely
- Written Test
- Document Verification
Application Fee
- For candidates of open category: Rs 700
- For candidates of Reserved cast category/EWS/Divyaand: Rs 350
- For candidates who are orphan: NA
How to Apply
In order to apply for the available vacant posts, candidates will have to go through the following set of steps:
- Visit the official website
- Register yourself with all required details
- Remember to keep a note of the registration number and the password for future use
- Now login to your account.
- Open the application and fill in all the required details
- Pay the application fee and submit your application