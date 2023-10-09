MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for 598 posts, Apply online

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MAHATRANSCO) is inviting applications for several vacant posts of Executive engineers and Assistant Engineers. A total of 598 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released on the official website.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official website mahatransco.in. The last date for the submission of online applications is October 24. For further details, check below:

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Date of announcement of vacancies: October 4, 2023

Starting date for submission of online applications: October 5, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: October 25, 2023

Date of Examination: To be announced soon

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Executive Engineer (Transmission): 26 posts

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): 137 posts

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): 39 posts

Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 390 posts

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 6 posts

Total: 598 posts

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology

Assistant Engineer (Transmission): The candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): The candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication OR a Bachelor's of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the vacant posts are as follows:

Executive Engineer (Transmission): 40 years

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission): 40 years

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission): 38 years

Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 38 years

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 38 years

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates for the available vacant posts will be done in two steps, namely

Written Test

Document Verification

Application Fee

For candidates of open category: Rs 700

For candidates of Reserved cast category/EWS/Divyaand: Rs 350

For candidates who are orphan: NA

How to Apply

In order to apply for the available vacant posts, candidates will have to go through the following set of steps: