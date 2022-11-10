Maharashtra Police Constable recruitment 2022: Notification released for 18331 vacancies

The Maharashtra Police has published a fresh recruitment notification to fill up as many as 18331 vacancies in Constable posts. Interested candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.
The link for the registration and online application form submission will be open from November 09, 2022 and will be closed on November 30, 2022. A total of 14956 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Check more information regarding important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
Important Dates
- Starting date of online application: November 09, 2022
- Last date to apply: November 30, 2022
Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 18331 constable posts
- Police Constable: 14956 posts
- SRPF Police Constable: 1204 posts
- Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts
Maharashtra Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification
Job aspirants can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process for the above mentioned posts on the official notification given below.
How to apply for Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org. For more details, check the notification given below.
Click here to Read Maharashtra Police Constable Job Notification
Maharashtra Police Constable Online Application Link