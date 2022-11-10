Maharashtra Police Constable recruitment 2022: Notification released for 18331 vacancies

The Maharashtra Police has published a fresh recruitment notification to fill up as many as 18331 vacancies in Constable posts. Interested candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.

The link for the registration and online application form submission will be open from November 09, 2022 and will be closed on November 30, 2022. A total of 14956 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Check more information regarding important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: November 09, 2022

Last date to apply: November 30, 2022

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 18331 constable posts

Police Constable: 14956 posts

SRPF Police Constable: 1204 posts

Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts

Maharashtra Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Job aspirants can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process for the above mentioned posts on the official notification given below.

How to apply for Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org. For more details, check the notification given below.

Click here to Read Maharashtra Police Constable Job Notification

Maharashtra Police Constable Online Application Link