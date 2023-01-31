LIC AAO recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 posts, Last date today

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is accepting online applications for recruitment to fill up vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. However, job aspirants who wants to apply for the LIC AAO vacancies should hurry as today is the last day for submission of application online at official LIC website.

A total of 300 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 31, 2023.

You can check more details below:

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Starting date of online registration: January 15, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: January 31, 2023

Last date for printing of application: February 15, 2023

Tentative dates for Preliminary online examination: February 17 & 20, 2023

Tentative date for main examination: March 18, 2023

Vacant posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO): 300 posts

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Age Limit : The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age

Educational qualification: The applicant who are applying for the AAO posts should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised institution or university.

How to Apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official LIC website on or before January 31, 2023. No other form of application submission will be considered. Check the detailed process on the official notification given below.

Application fee

The ST/ SC or PwD candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.85+GST.

All other candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs.700+GST.

