Last opportunity to apply for OPTCL job vacancy 2023, apply now

The job seekers have a last opportunity to apply for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) job vacancy 2023. The deadline to apply was set on May 16. However, it has been extended and the candidates can apply on official website at careers.optcl.co.in till May 31.

A total of 50 vacant Management Trainee (Electrical) posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Management Trainee (Electrical).

UR Candidates: 27 posts

SEBC Candidates: 5 posts

SC Candidates: 9 posts

ST Candidates: 9 posts

Educational Qualification

Applicant must have a degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Age Limit (as on April 1, 2023)

The age of the candidates must be 21 years but not above 32 years.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 selection process

Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Personal Interviews based on their marks out of 100 in GATE 2023.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 application fee

For Unreserved / SEBC Category: Rs 1180

For SC/ST/PwBD Category: Rs 590.

How to apply for OPTCL recruitment 2023

Go to the OPTCL official website at optcl.co.in

Click on the career tab on the homepage

Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (ELECTRICAL) THROUGH GATE-2023”

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Click here for the direct link to apply

Click here to read the Management Trainee recruitment notification.

Click here to go through the deadline extension notification.