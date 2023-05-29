Last opportunity to apply for OPTCL job vacancy 2023, apply now
The job seekers have a last opportunity to apply for Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) job vacancy 2023. The deadline to apply was set on May 16. However, it has been extended and the candidates can apply on official website at careers.optcl.co.in till May 31.
A total of 50 vacant Management Trainee (Electrical) posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
OPTCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:
- UR Candidates: 27 posts
- SEBC Candidates: 5 posts
- SC Candidates: 9 posts
- ST Candidates: 9 posts
Educational Qualification
Applicant must have a degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.
Age Limit (as on April 1, 2023)
The age of the candidates must be 21 years but not above 32 years.
OPTCL recruitment 2023 selection process
Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Personal Interviews based on their marks out of 100 in GATE 2023.
OPTCL recruitment 2023 application fee
- For Unreserved / SEBC Category: Rs 1180
- For SC/ST/PwBD Category: Rs 590.
How to apply for OPTCL recruitment 2023
- Go to the OPTCL official website at optcl.co.in
- Click on the career tab on the homepage
- Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (ELECTRICAL) THROUGH GATE-2023”
- Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
- Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.
