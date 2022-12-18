Kendriya Vidyalaya released new recruitment notification: Check eligibility, salary and other details

Kendriya Vidyalaya has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Commissioner in the employment newspaper. KVS will conduct a direct recruitment for the mentioned post. the selected candidates will get a salary in the Pay Level-12 (Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200/-) plus allowances as applicable to KV. Candidates can submit application as per instruction on or before the last date.

The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education &Training across India.

Check more details below:

KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment: Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 31 January 2023

KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The job aspirants who are applying for the Deputy Commissioner posts should at least have a Second Class Master’s Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

The candidate should have 05 years regular service as Assistant Commissioner. OR 08 years experience as Assistant Commissioner and Principal together with minimum 01 years experience as Assistant Commissioner (Both Principal, as well as Assistant Commissioner, are in the same band of Rs. 15,600-39,100+Grade Pay Rs. 7600 pre-revised)/(Level-12, Rs. 78,800 to Rs.209200 as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit:

The candidate’s age should not be above 50 years. No age bar in case of employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST/PH/ EX-SERVICEMAN as applicable under the Govt. of India Rules would be applicable

KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Applicants will be called for the interview round.

How to Apply KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria, can submit their application via offline mode to Joint Commissioner (Admn.-I), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016 latest by 31 January 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2300/-

for more details click on KVS Notification and Application Form