KVS job vacancies: 13404 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts to be filled up

Good news for the job seekers. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications from Indian Citizens for filling up 13404 vacant posts.

As per the latest notification released by the KVS, several vacant posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

The details of post wise and category wise breakup of number of tentative vacancy (Includes actual as well as anticipated vacancies on account of retirement/promotion etc.) (Vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease) are as under:

Important dates:

Commencement of Online submission on KVS website kvsangathan.nic.in: 05.12.2022 (From 10.00 Hours)

Last date for online submission: 26.12.2022 (up to 2359 Hours)

Date of Written Test (Tentative): Will be notified on KVS website.

Name and number of posts:

PRT: 2599

Assistant Commissioner: 28

Principal: 123

TGT Teacher: 1305

PGT Teacher: 594

Vice Principal: 104

Librarian: 146

Music Teacher: 124

Finance Teacher: 4

Assistant Engineer: 1

Assistant Section Officer: 65

Hindi Translator: 7

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 132

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 286

Stenographer Gd II: 23

The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application, the post-wise examination fee payable is as under:

Assistant Commissioner: Rs 2300

Principal Rs: 2300

Vice Principal Rs: 2300

Finance Officer: Rs 1500

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Rs 1500

PGT: Rs 1500

TGT: Rs 1500

Librarian: Rs 1500

PRT (Music): Rs 1500

Assistant Section Officer: Rs 1500

Hindi Translator: Rs 1500

Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 1200

Stenographer Grade II: Rs 1200

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 1200

Age limits:

21 to 40 Years

Mode of selection:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. The decision of KVS about the mode of selection to the above posts and eligibility conditions of the applicants for interview shall be final and binding. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Know how to apply:

Candidates are required to apply Online through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Click here to visit read the KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching job notification.

Click here to visit the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).