KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 14,967 Vacancies, apply now

KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025: Good news for the job seekers. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitihas (NVS) have invited applications from PGT, TGT, and PRT vacant posts.

As per the latest notification released by the KVS and NVS to conduct interviews for various positions, including Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Computer Instructors, Sports and Games Coaches, Special Educators, and Staff Nurses.

These positions are on a contractual basis for the academic session in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalays across India. There are a total of 14,967 vacant posts to be filled during this recruitment drive. Candidates can find more information regarding the application deadlines, the specific posts available at each school.

Division of posts:

8 posts for Assistant Commissioner,

9 for Assistant Commissioner (Academics),

227 for Principal,

58 for Vice Principal,

2,996 for PGTs,

6,215 for TGTs,

147 for Librarians,

3,365 for PRTs

1,942 for non-teaching posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must meet the required educational qualifications and age limits for each post. These details are available in the official detailed notification published by KVS and NVS. Applicants are advised to read the notification carefully before applying to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions.

Application Fees:

Principal: Rs.1500/-

Vice-Principal: Rs.1500/-

TGT: Rs.1000/-

PGT: Rs.1000/-

Librarian: Rs.1000/-

Music Teacher: Rs.1000/- How to Apply? You need to visit the official website of KVS through www.mashrak.kvs.ac.in.

Applicants must create a new account using their email address and phone number.

Enter all required details correctly.

Upload all scanned documents.

Candidates need to pay the application fee through your payment method.

You have successfully registered in the recruitment process.

Take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website https://mashrak.kvs.ac.in/ for further information