KV Primary Teachers vacancy: Online application for 6414 posts begins tomorrow, check details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications from Indian Citizens to appoint 6414 vacant Primary Teachers posts.

The candidates will have to apply online through the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

The details of category wise break up of number of tentative vacancy ( Includes actual as well as anticipated vacancies on account of retirement /promotion etc) ( vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease) are as under :

Primary Teacher:

UR: 2599

OBC (NCL): 1731

SC: 962

ST: 481

EWS: 641

OH: 97

VH: 96

Total: 6414

Important dates:

Commencement of Online submission on KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in: 05.12.2022 ( From 10.00 Hours )

Last date for online submission: 26.12.2022 (up to 2359 Hours)

Date of Written Test (Tentative): Will be notified on KVS website.

Pay Matrix Level — 6:

35400-112400/-

Upper age limit:

30 YEARS

Qualification needed for Primary Teachers:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education(Special Education) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education PRIMARY (B.Ed.)* TEACHER * who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NOTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-I) conducted by the Govt. of India. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of working on Computer.

Mode of Selection for Primary Teachers:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together. The decision of KVS about the mode of selection to the above posts and eligibility conditions of the applicants for interview shall be final and binding. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

However, the mode of selection for all the above posts will be at the sole discretion of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and may be changed before the date of start of the online application with due notification. The final merit lists of PRT will be based on the performance of the candidates in written test & interview.

The Computer Based Test for recruitment to the notified post of PRT will be conducted in the cities given below. However, the number of cities for examination may increase or decrease depending on the volume of applications and administrative convenience.

Click here to read the KVS Primary Teacher recruitment notification.

Click here to visit the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).