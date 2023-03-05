Kochi Metro Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Manager and other posts

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has announced notification to fill up various posts on a contractual basis. The vacancy includes posts like Manager, Fleet Manager and Boat Operations. If candidates have the required qualifications, they are free to apply for the posts. The last date to apply online ends on March 8, 2023.

Important dates

Apply Online Starts from: 22/02/2023

Apply Online Ends on: 8/03/2023 (11:59pm)

Vacancy details

Fleet Manager (Operations) – 1 post

Fleet Manager (Maintenance) – 1 post

Manager (Finance) – 1 post

Boat Operations – 50 posts

Educational Qualifications

Fleet Manager (Operations) – Diploma/Degree (Engineering Discipline)

Fleet Manager (Maintenance) – Diploma/Degree (Engineering Discipline)

Manager (Finance) – CA/ ICWA

Boat Operations – ITI, Diploma (Engineering Discipline)

Application Fee

No Application fee is required to apply for the posts.

Pay Scale

Fleet Manager (Operations) – Rs 1,00,000/ per month

Fleet Manager (Maintenance) – Rs 1,00,000/ per month

Manager (Finance) – Rs 50,000/ per month

Boat Operations – Rs 9,000/ per month (stipend)

Tenure

Fleet Manager (Operations), Fleet Manager (Maintenance) and Manager (Finance) is a contractual job for 1 year. The above posts are likely to be made permanent either in Kochi Water Metro or any of its subsidiary/Associate/any other company entrusted with the Operations & Maintenance of water Metro. In that event, the selected candidates service conditions will be governed by the rules of that subsidiary/Associate/company.

Boat Operations: It is a one-year training programme. Trainees will be paid only stipend as mentioned above and are not entitled for any other allowances or benefits.

Kochi Water Metro Project – is an integrated Water Transport System that was envisaged with the objective of connecting the mainland with the islands, around the Kochi lagoon, through Modern Water Transport system. The primary aim is improving connectivity of people and thereby improving their livelihood and standard of living.

Click here to apply

Click here to check notification: Manager, Boat Operations

Click here to check official website