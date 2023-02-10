Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2023: Exam date for 13404 posts revised

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The exam date for 13,404 posts has been revised and the details are available for the candidates on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
Kendriya Vidyalaya is inviting eligible candidates to apply for several vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff. A total of 13404 vacancies are available. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply. The mode of submission of applications is online. The last date for the submission of online applications was earlier set at December 26, 2022. However, the same has been extended. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online by January 2, 2023. For further details, check below:
Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Vacant posts for PRT (Primary Teacher) – 6414
- Vacant posts for officers, non-teaching, and teaching (other than PRT) staff – 6990
Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of Online applications – December 5, 2022
- Closing date for the submission of online applications – January 2, 2023
- Notice release date for the extension of application submission – December 26, 2022
Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2023 Selection process
Candidates applying will be selected, based on the following:
- A computer-based test (CBT)
- A skill test (Depending on the post applied for)
- A personal interview round
- Medical Examination/ Physical Efficiency test
- Document Verification
How to apply?
- Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying
- To apply, visit the KVS official website
- Fill out the application form with all the required details
- Upload all important documents
- Pay the application fee and submit
- It is advisable to take a printout of the form and keep it for future reference
Important links
- To visit the official Kendriya Vidyalaya website, Click here
- To view the official notification for primary teacher recruitment, Click here
- To view the official notification for officers, teaching, and non-teaching staff recruitment, Click here
- To view the application date extension notice, Click here
