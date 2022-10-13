Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for TGT, PGT posts, check details here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Raipur has released a new notification for fresh recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Walk-In-Interview on October 13 through the official website of KVS Raipur ll, kvsangathan.nic.in, for more details of the recruitment drive.

Important Details

Date of interview: October 13, 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will be for PGT Chemistry and TGT English Posts. Candidates need to appear for the interview on October 13 at 10 am.

Venue of the interview: Sec-4, Dindayal Upadhyay Nagar, Raipur (CG)- 492010

It is noteworthy to mention that part-time contractual appointment in KVS is always subject to vacancy exists/arises or when a teacher proceeds on long leave. So the Teachers engaged on a contractual basis would have no claim or right for appointment on a regular basis nor will they be a part of the cadre of teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Usually, PGT teachers gets a salary of around Rs 27500 per month (consolidated)

The TGT teachers gets a salary of around Rs 26250 per month (consolidated). But it is not the same for all TGT and PGT teachers.

Candidates to visit the official website for details regarding the interview tomorrow, October 13.

How to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-In-Interview on October 13 at the above mentioned venue. You can check the official notification for more details of the recruitment drive.

Click Here for official notice of Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment.