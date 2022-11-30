Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022: Vacancies for over 6000 primary teacher posts, Check eligibility

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting applicants of Indian nationality to apply for several PRT, TGT, and PGT posts. A total of 6414 vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can apply online through the official KVS website (www.kvsangathan.nic.in). The submission of online applications is to commence from December 05, 2022. The last date to submit applications online is December 26, 2022. Check eligibility and all other details here:

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Starting date of submission of online application – December 05, 2022

Closing date of submission of online application – December 26, 2022

Exam Date: To be notified soon

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2022 Selection process:

Candidates will be selected via a written test and personal interview round that shall be conducted.

Eligibility:

The candidate should have passed TET (Teacher Eligibility Test).

The candidate should hold a Master’s degree in the requisite subject.

Age Limit:

The candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

The notice put up by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said that The number of vacancies advertised is to be considered tentative and that it may decrease or increase.

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PH/EWS category shall be as per the rules of Govt. of India. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH & Ex-Servicemen category shall also be given as per the rules of Govt of India.

View the notification released, here: