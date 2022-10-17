Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Get direct teacher job, check details

Here’s the best but last opportunity for candidates who are in search of a teacher’s job. The job seekers must know that the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Jalahalli in Karnataka has invited applications for the positions of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

The best part of this recruitment drive is the candidates will get a direct job. However, the candidates should keep in mind that they will have to attend an interview for the positions scheduled for October 18.

Required qualified Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in English on contractual/part-time, purely temporary for the session 2022-23. Preference will be given to the candidates who have passed the CTET, conducted by CBSE or by any state government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE.

Essential: Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; Or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Date of Interview: 18 October 2022 at 09.00 Hrs

Venue: KV No-1, AFS Jalahalli West, Bangalore

No TA/DA will be paid for the interview.

Eligible candidates may walk in for an interview.

Here’s the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Jalahalli recruitment notification:

Click here to visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022.