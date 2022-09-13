Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 for 16472 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, Notification soon
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is likely to publish the notification for the recruitment of Teaching, and Non-Teaching Posts in the various KV Schools across India soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies via the website kvsangathan.nic.in after the notification is released.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher -1942
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – 3850
- Primary Teacher (PRT)- 4322
- PRT (Music) – 230
- Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 243
- Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) – 590
- Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – 652
- Sub Staff (Regular) – 4586
- Stenographer Grade-I – 9
- Stenographer Grade-II – 48
Note: The number of vacancies may change after the notification is released.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- For PGT: Max 40 Yrs
- For TGT/ Librarian: Max 35 Yrs
- For PRT: Max 30 Yrs
- Age Relaxation extra as per rules
- You can know the detailed Age limit for the posts in the notification.
KVS Eligibility: Educational Qualifications
The educational qualification details will be released in the detailed notification soon.
KVS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The Selection Process of KVS Recruitment 2022 includes the following Stages:
- Written Exam
- Skill Test (if required for the Post)
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online as per instruction via the website kvsangathan.nic.in. you need to:
- Fill the application form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay Application Fees
- Print the application Form and save it for future use.
Official Kendriya Vidyalaya website