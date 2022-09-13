Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 for 16472 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, Notification soon

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is likely to publish the notification for the recruitment of Teaching, and Non-Teaching Posts in the various KV Schools across India soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies via the website kvsangathan.nic.in after the notification is released.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher -1942

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – 3850

Primary Teacher (PRT)- 4322

PRT (Music) – 230

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 243

Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) – 590

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – 652

Sub Staff (Regular) – 4586

Stenographer Grade-I – 9

Stenographer Grade-II – 48

Note: The number of vacancies may change after the notification is released.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

For PGT: Max 40 Yrs

For TGT/ Librarian: Max 35 Yrs

For PRT: Max 30 Yrs

Age Relaxation extra as per rules

You can know the detailed Age limit for the posts in the notification.

KVS Eligibility: Educational Qualifications

The educational qualification details will be released in the detailed notification soon.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The Selection Process of KVS Recruitment 2022 includes the following Stages:

Written Exam

Skill Test (if required for the Post)

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online as per instruction via the website kvsangathan.nic.in. you need to:

Fill the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay Application Fees

Print the application Form and save it for future use.

Official Kendriya Vidyalaya website