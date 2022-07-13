Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment 2022: Attend walk-in-interview at KV IIT Bhubaneswar on these dates

Good news for the candidates who are searching for a job of a central teacher. The Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several teachers’ posts.

The interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online on the official website (www.iitbbs.ac.in) between July 13 and July 18. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the walk-in-Interviews from July 21 to July 23.

Vacancy details:

Import dates:

Starting date of online application: 13.07.2022

Last date of online application: 18.07.2022 (11.59 PM)

Date of interview

TGT(Maths), TGT(Eng), TGT(Hindi), TGT(Sci),TGT(SST),Dance Coach,Staff-Nurse,, Computer Instructor,Special Educator: 21.07.2022 to 23.07.2022

Primary Teacher(PRT) ,TGT(Sanskrit), Sports Coach,Yoga Instructor,Art & Craft Coach,Regional Language Teacher(Odia) : 21.07.2022 to 23.07.2022

Name and number of posts:

TGT (Maths): 1

TGT (Sci): 1

TGT (SST): 1

TGT (Hindi): 1

TGT (Eng): 1

TGT (Sanskrit): 1

Computer Instructor: 1

PRT: 6

Yoga Instructor: 1

RLT(Odia): 1

Special Educator (PRT): 1

Nurse: 1

Coaches(Dance/Sports/Art & Craft): Need based

Age limits:

8 Years-65 Years

Pay scale

TGT: Rs.26250/Per Month (Consolidated)

PRT: Rs.21250/-Per Month (Consolidated)

Nurse: Rs. 750/-Per Working Day (from Half an hour before the school time to half an hour after school time)

Dance Coach/Art & Craft Coach: Rs.21250/*-Per Month (Consolidated)

Yoga Instructor/Sports coach: Rs.21250/-Per Month (Consolidated)

Regional Language Teacher (ODIA): Rs.21250/-Per Month (Consolidated)

Computer Instructor: Rs.21250/-Per Month (Consolidated)-Primary

Special Educator: Yet to be decided

The salary for Dance Coach//Art & Craft Coach will be decided on the basis of workload in a week. The amount of Rs.21250/- is the salary for whole month.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Essential: 1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under:

PRT Essential:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(by whatever name known) Or Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) Or Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education(Special Education) Or Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the institutes recognized by NCTE.

Qualified in CTET (Paper-I)

Profiency to teach in Hindi and English medium both.

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B El Ed/CT /B.Ed. etc as on the last date of submission of application.

Desirable: Knowledge of working on Computer.

Computer Instructor:

Essential Qualification: Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Technology. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/ Information Technology (BCA, B.Sc. Computer Science/ Information Technology). OR Graduation with PGDCA OR DOEACC ‘A’ Level Certificate.

Yoga Teacher:

Essential Qualification: PG Diploma in Yoga from a Govt. Recognized Institution with 02 Years work experience. OR Diploma / Certificate in Yoga from a Govt. Recognized Institution with 05 years’ work experience OR M.Sc. in Yoga with 02 years’ work experience.

Regional Language Teacher (ODIA):

Essential Qualification: Graduate with Honors in Odia with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed. from a recognized university. In case of non-availability of Honors Graduate in Odia, candidates having Odia as a subject in Graduation may be considered.

Special Educator (PRT) Essential Qualification:

L.Ed.(Spl.Ed). or its equivalent from a RCI recognized institute and must be registered with RCI.

Nurse Essential Qualification:

Diploma in nursing/Diploma in General Nursing & Midwife Course/B.Sc. Nursing.

Sports Coach Essential Qualification:

Diploma from NS–NIS/ Any equivalent coaching experience of recognized institution./represented in National/State level Game/Inter university. Participation in State/National Level games/sports will be given preference.

Dance Coach Essential Qualification:

Diploma in music/dance. Experience in classical, vocal music, classical Coach and folk dance and participation in the state level/National level.

Art & Craft Coach Degree diploma in Art & Craft from a recognized institute. Participation in State/National/International Art & Craft exhibition as an artist.

Click here to read the Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022 notification.

Click here to apply online for Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Bhubaneswar reacher recruitment 2022.