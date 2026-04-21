KEA recruitment 2026: Application invited for 890 vacancies for AO, AAO posts

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited applications for the recruitment drive to fill up various Group-B cadre posts including Agriculture Officer (AO) and Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in the State Agriculture Department. According to the official notification, a total of 890 vacancies (including backlog positions) for Group-B cadre posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position of their choice online at the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority starting from April 19. the registration process is open for applicants from April 19 and will continue till May 10.

The recruitment notification has been issued under two advertisements, EDI/KEA/08/RPC/2026 for the RPC region and EDI/KEA/09/KK/2026 for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

You can check the detailed information on post wise vacancies, important dates, eligibility, age limit, selection process,and exam pattern.

KEA AO, AAO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have done a BSc Agriculture or BSc (Hons) Agriculture degree from a university recognised by ICAR or AICTE.

For the remaining posts, eligible qualifications include BTech in Food Science and Technology or Food Technology, BSc in Sericulture and Cooperation, Agri Marketing and Cooperation, Agri Business Management, Agri Biotechnology, Agricultural Engineering, and related degrees in Biotechnology or Agricultural Engineering.

Age Limit

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The allocated age limit for the applicants is :

Upper age Limit for General and Merit candidates: 40 years

Candidates from Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B: 43 years

Upper age limit for SC, ST and Category 1 candidates: 45 years

Application Fee

General, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B category candidates need to pay Rs 750, including application and processing charges. SC, ST, Category 1, Ex-Servicemen and Transgender candidates need to pay Rs 500. Persons with Disabilities need to pay Rs 250 as processing fee only.

How to Apply for KEA AO, AAO Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Latest Recruitment section.

Click on the link for the AO, AAO recruitment notification.

Log in, fill in the application with the required details.

Submit the application form.

Upload documents and pay the fee.

Download a copy of the submitted form for future use.

Candidates should visit the official website regularly for further updates.