Karnataka teacher recruitment 2026 for 140 SWRT, apply online now

Advertisement

Karnataka teacher recruitment 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released notification for the recruitment of 140 Scheduled Welfare Residential Teacher (SWRT) category.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through their website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea online.

The vacancies are divided into two one is General posts and second is Kalyana Karnataka post. The total vacancies are 140 and 100, 40 respectively.

Important dates:

Application Start Date: August 21

Application Last Date: September 18

Fee Payment Last Date: September 19

Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Vacancy:

General Recruitment (RPC): Vasati Shala Shikshakru (100)

Kalyana Karnataka (KK): Vasati Shala Shikshakru (40)

Total: 140

Eligibility Criteria:

PUC with minimum 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

PUC with minimum 50% marks + 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education

PUC with minimum 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

SC/ST/Category-1(OBC)/PwD candidates need a minimum of 45% in PUC

Must have passed TET conducted by the Government of Karnataka or the Government of India

Must be an Indian citizen

Application fees:

Advertisement

General and Other Categories (Cat 2A/2B/3A/3B): Rs 750

SC/ST/Category-1/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender: Rs 500

Special Category (PwD): Rs 250

Age limit:

General/Unreserved candidates: 40 years

Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B: 43 years

SC/ST/Category-1: 45 years

Selection Process:

Kannada language test

2 examinations both of 100 marks

A minimum qualification mark that needs to be kept to pass the exam is 35 per cent for general candidates.

This examination includes negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Pay scale:

Post: Vasati Shala Shikshakru

Pay Scale: Rs. 41,300 – 81,800

Pension Benefit: National Pension Scheme (NPS) applicable

Probation Period: 2 years

How to apply:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on the link for Vasati Shala Shikshakru Recruitment 2026

Register with basic details and create a login

Fill the online application form with personal, educational, and category details

Upload photograph (50KB-200KB) and signature (50KB-70KB) in JPEG format

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference