Karnataka teacher recruitment 2026 for 140 SWRT, apply online now
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment released by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for residential school teacher
Karnataka teacher recruitment 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released notification for the recruitment of 140 Scheduled Welfare Residential Teacher (SWRT) category.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through their website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea online.
The vacancies are divided into two one is General posts and second is Kalyana Karnataka post. The total vacancies are 140 and 100, 40 respectively.
Important dates:
- Application Start Date: August 21
- Application Last Date: September 18
- Fee Payment Last Date: September 19
- Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Vacancy:
- General Recruitment (RPC): Vasati Shala Shikshakru (100)
- Kalyana Karnataka (KK): Vasati Shala Shikshakru (40)
- Total: 140
Eligibility Criteria:
- PUC with minimum 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
- PUC with minimum 50% marks + 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education
- PUC with minimum 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
- SC/ST/Category-1(OBC)/PwD candidates need a minimum of 45% in PUC
- Must have passed TET conducted by the Government of Karnataka or the Government of India
- Must be an Indian citizen
Application fees:
- General and Other Categories (Cat 2A/2B/3A/3B): Rs 750
- SC/ST/Category-1/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender: Rs 500
- Special Category (PwD): Rs 250
Age limit:
- General/Unreserved candidates: 40 years
- Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B: 43 years
- SC/ST/Category-1: 45 years
Selection Process:
- Kannada language test
- 2 examinations both of 100 marks
- A minimum qualification mark that needs to be kept to pass the exam is 35 per cent for general candidates.
- This examination includes negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
Pay scale:
- Post: Vasati Shala Shikshakru
- Pay Scale: Rs. 41,300 – 81,800
- Pension Benefit: National Pension Scheme (NPS) applicable
- Probation Period: 2 years
How to apply:
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- Click on the link for Vasati Shala Shikshakru Recruitment 2026
- Register with basic details and create a login
- Fill the online application form with personal, educational, and category details
- Upload photograph (50KB-200KB) and signature (50KB-70KB) in JPEG format
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference