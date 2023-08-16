Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scale-I officer posts before August 27

Karnataka Bank, a leading Private Sector Bank in India has invited applicants to apply for the posts of Officer (Scale-I). The selected candidates will be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the position after reading the official notification on the Bank’s website.

Important Dates

Starting Date to apply online: 12-08-2023

Last Date to apply online: 26-08-2023

Payment of fee between: 12th August to 26th August

Date of examination: September 2023

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years

The applicants must be born on or after 02-08-1995. An age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST candidates.

Qualification

Post Graduates in any discipline. (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/ One year Executive-MBA) Graduates in Agricultural Science Graduates in Law MBA in Marketing/Finance (Preferable)

(from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ UGC/ other Govt. regulatory Bodies)

Candidates should have a Post-Graduate/ Graduate in specialized category as on 1-08-2023. However, the candidates who are awaiting results or pursuing post-graduation are not eligible to apply for the post.

Application Fee

For Unreserved or General Candidates: Rs 800/- (Plus Applicable GST)

For SC/ST Candidates: Rs 700/- (Plus Applicable GST)

Payment Mode: Online Mode only

Centres

The Centre for the online examination will be in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharwad/Hubballi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi and Shivamogga.