Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scale-I officer posts before August 27
Karnataka Bank, a leading Private Sector Bank in India has invited applicants to apply for the posts of Officer (Scale-I). The selected candidates will be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the position after reading the official notification on the Bank’s website.
Important Dates
Starting Date to apply online: 12-08-2023
Last Date to apply online: 26-08-2023
Payment of fee between: 12th August to 26th August
Date of examination: September 2023
Age Limit
Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years
The applicants must be born on or after 02-08-1995. An age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST candidates.
Qualification
- Post Graduates in any discipline. (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/ One year Executive-MBA)
- Graduates in Agricultural Science
- Graduates in Law
- MBA in Marketing/Finance (Preferable)
(from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ UGC/ other Govt. regulatory Bodies)
Candidates should have a Post-Graduate/ Graduate in specialized category as on 1-08-2023. However, the candidates who are awaiting results or pursuing post-graduation are not eligible to apply for the post.
Application Fee
For Unreserved or General Candidates: Rs 800/- (Plus Applicable GST)
For SC/ST Candidates: Rs 700/- (Plus Applicable GST)
Payment Mode: Online Mode only
Centres
The Centre for the online examination will be in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharwad/Hubballi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi and Shivamogga.