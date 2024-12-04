Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply now for Probationary Officer Scale-I post before 10th December

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Karnataka Bank, a leading Private Sector Bank in India has invited applicants to apply for the posts of Probationary Officer (Scale-I). The selected candidates will be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested and Eligible candidates are willing to apply for the position after reading the official notification on the Bank’s website before 10th December 2024 to visit the website of Karnataka Bank https://karnatakabank.com/careers

Important Dates

Starting Date to apply online: 30th November 2024

Last Date to apply online: 10th December 2024

Payment of fee between: 10th December 2024

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card Date: December 2024 (Second Week)

Karnataka Bank PO Exam Date: 22nd December 2024

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 28 Years

The applicants must be born on or after 02-11-1996. Age relaxation in the upper age limit is also provided to the candidates who belong to the SC/ ST category

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024, Qualification:

Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in any discipline, an undergraduate degree in Agricultural Science, or a Bachelor of Laws (only the 5-year integrated course) from a university, institute, or board recognized by the Government of India, the UGC, or another government regulatory body.

However, the candidates who are awaiting results or pursuing post-graduation are not eligible to apply for the post.

Application Fee

For Unreserved or General Candidates, OBC and Others: Rs 800/- (Plus Applicable GST)

For SC/ST Candidates: Rs 700/- (Plus Applicable GST)

Payment Mode: Online Mode only

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Karnataka Bank karnatakabank.com.