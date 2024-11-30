Junior Engineers (JEN) Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 1111 posts

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has started the registration process for the Junior Engineers (JEN) recruitment. The application link is open on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process via rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or sso.rajasthan.gov.in till December 27 at 11:59 pm.

The organization aims to fill up a total of 1,111 Junior Engineer vacancies at state government departments.

Important Dates

Registration start date: November 28, 2024

Application date: November 28 – December 27

Exam dates: February 6 and 11, 2025 as well as on February 22

RSMSSB Junior Engineers (JEN) recruitment 2024

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), or Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) degree or diploma holders.

Age Limit

The applicants must be at least 18 years old but no older than 40 on January 1, 2025. In addition, the age relaxation shall be offered to qualifying candidates in accordance with the rules.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected via computer-based tests (CBT), tablet-based tests (TBT), and offline OMR-based exams.

The written examinations will be held on various days between February 6 and 11, 2025 as well as on February 22, 2025. If an exam is held in multiple shifts, the board will utilise score normalisation.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link for ‘RSMSSB JE recruitment’.

Step 3: Register and login.

Step 4: Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Review the application form and submit the same.

You can take a print out of the form for future reference.