Jobs at NTPC: Online recruitment for new vacancies of 864 posts to begin from tomorrow, check details

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) To fuel its ambitious growth plan, NTPC is looking for promising, energetic and dedicated young Graduate Engineers with brilliant academic record in engineering disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Mining as Engineering Executive Trainees-2022.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 1,40,000/- (E1 Grade).

Number of posts: 864

Qualification: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2022.

A candidate with the prescribed degree identified for the disciplines as given below can only apply for the post of EET in the respective discipline:

Electrical Engineering: Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering: Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering.

Electronics Engineering: Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics.

Instrumentation Engineering: Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control.

Civil Engineering: Civil/ Construction Engineering

Mining Engineering: Mining

Age Limit: Upper Age limit for General/ EWS is 27 years as on last date of online application (age relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD/ XSM candidates applicable as per Government guidelines).

Selection Process: Candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022. Candidates will be selected based on the GATE-2022 performance.

Placement: The selected candidates shall undergo one-year training at various places. The final place of posting will be decided after completion of training. Candidates can be placed, across the country, in any of projects/ stations including Subsidiaries/JVs companies of NTPC for shift operation of power plants and will be required to work in shifts (including night shift). Application for the post will be considered as the consent of the candidate to work in shifts (including night shift).

How to apply: Candidates need to apply online for the post of EET-2022 with their GATE-2022 registration number by visiting careers.ntpc.co.in or careers section at www.ntpc.co.in. Candidates are requested to go through the full text of the advertisement available on our website for detailed eligibility criteria, reservation & relaxations, selection process, placement and other details before applying.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: 28.10.2022

Last date for online application: 11.11.2022

Click here to read the recruitment of engineering executive trainees-2022 through gate-2022 notification.