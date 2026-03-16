Job aspirants can apply for Junior Basic Teacher recruitment 2026, 600 vacancies open

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Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur has started the hiring process for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) recruitment 2026 from today, March 16. The online registration window has opened for eligible candidates at the commission’s official website.

HPRCA aims to fill up 600 vacancies for Junior Basic Teacher positions across government primary schools in Himachal Pradesh under the state’s Elementary Education Department through this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies as per instructions through the commission’s official website till April 6, 2026.

Check more details about the recruitment drive in the article below:

HPRCA JBT recruitment 2026: Important dates

Notification release date: March 9, 2026

Online application starting date: March 16, 2026

Online application Last date: April 6, 2026

Vacancy details

A total of 600 posts of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) positions will be filled in government primary schools across the state.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates who wants to apply for the positions should have passed Class 12 with at least 50 percent marks and must hold a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) qualification from a recognised institution

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In addition, the applicant must also have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the appropriate authority.

Alternatively, candidates who have completed a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) degree, or those who hold a graduation degree along with a two-year D.El.Ed. qualification, may also be eligible to apply depending on the recruitment rules.

Age limit

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Maximum age limit: 45 years

Age relaxation in the upper limit will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

How to apply for HPRCA JBT recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official HPRCA website. Click on the link for JBT Recruitment 2026. Register using the required details. Fill in the online application form and upload the necessary documents. Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details in the application form before submitting it and keep the confirmation page for use during later stages of the recruitment process.