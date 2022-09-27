ITBP Constable Recruitment

Job Alert! Last day to apply for ITBP Constable Posts, Application closes at 11:59pm tonight

If you are 10th passout and searching for news you might hurry up! The last day for applying for Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable posts is today (September 27) and the application closes tonight at 11:59pm. Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Constable (Animal Transport) by logging into the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

As many as 52 posts of Constable (Animal Transport) are vacant under ITBP.

The important details about the notification have been mentioned below.

Name of Post: Constable (Animal Transport)

Total Posts: 52

Vacancy Position

SC: 2 posts (w-0)

ST: 10 posts (w-02)

EWS: 4 posts (w-01)

UR: 28 (w-05)

*w stands for woman candidates.

Application Fee

UR, OBC, EWC: Rs 100

SC, ST, Females and Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

Pay Scale: Rs 21,700- 69,100

Online registration

Start Date: 29/07/2022 (00:01 AM)

End Date: 27/09/2022 (11:59 PM)

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility Conditions

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Minimum education: Matriculation or equivalent

Age Cut off and relaxations

The candidates applying for the post should not have been born earlier than 28th September 1997 (28/09/1997) and not later than 27th September, 2004 (27/09/2004). The Age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 5 years. Ex-Servicemen and government servants also have age relaxation according to their category.

Physical Standards

Height

Male

For States and Union Territories: 170 cm

ST: 162.5 cm

Specific states and territories: 165 cm

Female

For States and Union Territories: 157 cm

ST: 150 cm

Specific states and territories: 155 cm

Chest (For male)

For States and Union Territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 80/85 cms

Specific states and territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 78/83

Specific states and territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 76/81

Weight: Corresponding to height and age as per medical standards

How to apply
  • Log in to the official website
  • Click on New user registration and then register
  • Login by using your credentials and apply for the post
  • Fill application, upload documents, fee payment
  • Download form and take printout for future purposes

Click below to check the detailed recruitment

ITBP Recruitment for Constables (Animal Transport)

 

 

