Job Alert! Last day to apply for ITBP Constable Posts, Application closes at 11:59pm tonight
If you are 10th passout and searching for news you might hurry up! The last day for applying for Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable posts is today (September 27) and the application closes tonight at 11:59pm. Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Constable (Animal Transport) by logging into the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
As many as 52 posts of Constable (Animal Transport) are vacant under ITBP.
The important details about the notification have been mentioned below.
Name of Post: Constable (Animal Transport)
Total Posts: 52
Vacancy Position
SC: 2 posts (w-0)
ST: 10 posts (w-02)
EWS: 4 posts (w-01)
UR: 28 (w-05)
*w stands for woman candidates.
Application Fee
UR, OBC, EWC: Rs 100
SC, ST, Females and Ex-Servicemen: No Fee
Pay Scale: Rs 21,700- 69,100
Online registration
Start Date: 29/07/2022 (00:01 AM)
End Date: 27/09/2022 (11:59 PM)
Mode of Application: Online
Eligibility Conditions
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
Minimum education: Matriculation or equivalent
Age Cut off and relaxations
The candidates applying for the post should not have been born earlier than 28th September 1997 (28/09/1997) and not later than 27th September, 2004 (27/09/2004). The Age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 5 years. Ex-Servicemen and government servants also have age relaxation according to their category.
Physical Standards
Height
Male
For States and Union Territories: 170 cm
ST: 162.5 cm
Specific states and territories: 165 cm
Female
For States and Union Territories: 157 cm
ST: 150 cm
Specific states and territories: 155 cm
Chest (For male)
For States and Union Territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 80/85 cms
Specific states and territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 78/83
Specific states and territories Unexpanded / Expanded: 76/81
Weight: Corresponding to height and age as per medical standards
How to apply
- Log in to the official website
- Click on New user registration and then register
- Login by using your credentials and apply for the post
- Fill application, upload documents, fee payment
- Download form and take printout for future purposes
Click below to check the detailed recruitment
ITBP Recruitment for Constables (Animal Transport)