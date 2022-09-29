Job Alert! Bank of Baroda invites applications for Professionals/ BM/ AI & ML Specialist

Bank of Baroda has invited fresh applications for the post of Professionals/ BM/ AI & ML Specialist specialists on a contractual basis. The application of the posts can be made through online mode only and can be made through the official website of the Bank of Baroda. The total number of vacancies for the posts are 72.

Important dates

Online Application Starting Date: 21/09/2022

Online Application Starting Date: 11/10/2022

Vacancy Details

Digital Business Group (Assets)

Candidates are required to have any degree in any stream. The age limit is 28-45 years while the total number of posts are 10.

Digital Business Group (Channels & Payments)

Candidates are required to have a BE / B. Tech/ B Sc – IT/ BSc Comp. Sc./ BCA / MCA degree for this post. The age limit is 26-40 years while the total number of posts is 26.

Digital Business Group (Partnerships & Innovation)

Candidates are required to have a qualification in CA/ CFA/ B.Tech/ MBA/ PGDM/ Degree (Any Stream) for this post. The age limit is 26-45 years while the total number of posts is 20.

Digital Operations Group

Candidates are required to have a qualification in BE / B. Tech/ B Sc – IT/ B.Sc Comp. Sc./ BCA/MCA/ MBA for this post. The age limit is 26-40 years while the total number of posts is 10.

Digital Platforms & Products Group

Candidates are required to have a Degree/ PG in Engineering for this post. The age limit is 24-40 years while the total post is 1.

Digital Platforms & Products Group (P& D)

Candidates are required to have B.E/ B.Tech (Engg) for this post. The age limit is 25-45 years while the total post is 5.

