JKSSB recruitment 2026 with 518 vacancies, application starts from September 10

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JKSSB recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) have released recruitment drive notification for 518 vacancies. It has been released under advertisement number No. 08 of this year.

Application process for the JKSSB with 518 vacancies across Union Territory, divisional and district cadre post will start from September 10

The vacancies include posts like Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Female Multi-Purpose Health Worker (FMPHW), Male Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MMPHW), Junior Ophthalmic Technician, Health Educator, Sanitary Inspector, Junior Theatre Technician, Supervisor, Senior Canning Attendant and Para Medical Assistant.

Important information:

Application starting date: September 10

Application ending date: October 9

Application mode: Online

Website: jkssb.nic.in

Notification releasing date: August 4

Jammu and Kashmir district wise vacancies:

Srinagar

Budgam

Ganderbal

Pulwama

Shopian

Kulgam

Anantnag

Kupwara

Baramulla

Bandipora

Rajouri

Poonch

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have domicles certificate of Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Junior Pharmacist: 10+2 with Science and a Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised institute.

Junior Staff Nurse: Matric or higher with Science and a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery.

Horticulture Technician Grade-IV: 10+2 with one-year Basic Horticulture training.

Junior Lab Technician: Matric or above with a two-year Diploma in Lab Technician course or a Degree in Lab Technology.

Junior Laboratory Assistant: Graduate with Science. Candidates holding a postgraduate diploma in a professional laboratory course will receive preference.

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Age related details:

Upper age limit for this recruitment drive is as follows:

PWD: 42 years

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ALC-IB/RBA: 43 years

Open merit: 40 years

Application fees:

General/OBC: Rs 600

SC/ST-1/ST-2/EWS/PwBD: Rs 500

Payment Mode: Online through Net Banking, Credit Card or Debit Card.

Selection Process:

Written/OMR Examination

Document verification

Candidates must note that examination date and center for this recruitment will be announced at the website separately, make sure to check the website regularly.