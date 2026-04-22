JEE Advanced 2026 exam registration begins from tomorrow, check details

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The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 registration process is set to commence from 10 am tomorrow that is April 23, 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the exam this year. According to the official website, the JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026

Interested and eligible candidates who qualified in the JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to apply online through the official website that is jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants can register at jeeadv.ac.in from April 23 until May 2, 2026.

To complete the registration, candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee before the last date which is May 4, 2026. The fee is Rs 3,200 for general category candidates and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 rank holders in the BE or BTech paper of JEE Main 2026 to be eligible. However, international candidates can directly apply for JEE Advanced without appearing for JEE Main, provided they meet other eligibility conditions.Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. A five-year age relaxation is available for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Applicants can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.Candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in 2025 or 2026, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those already admitted to any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) under programmes listed in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority Business Rules 2025 are not eligible to apply.

JEE Advanced 2026 admit card

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The admit card for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on May 11 at 5 pm. Candidates will be able to download it until 2:30 pm on May 17, 2026.The admit card will include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, JEE Main application number, photograph, date of birth, category, and signature. Candidates must verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to the respective zonal IIT authorities.

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will consist of two compulsory papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.Each paper will include three sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.Both papers will be available in English and Hindi. Each paper will have a duration of three hours. Candidates with PwD category opting for compensatory time will be given four hours.

JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link

Log in using JEE Main credentials

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and download confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference