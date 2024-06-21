Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024: Notice out for Stenographer, Junior Typist, and other posts, Check details

The Office of the District Judge, Jagatsinghpur has released a notification for recruitment of Group-C posts of Junior Clerk-cum-Copyist, Junior Typist, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver in the judgeship of Jagatsinghpur.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on or before 18-7-2024.

Check the more details about Vacancy Details, Age Limit, Application fees, Place of Posting, Important Documents, Important Dates and how to apply for Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024 below.

Important Dates:

Starting date of apply: June 19, 2024

Last date to apply: July 18, 2024

Exam Date – Update soon

Interview Date – Update soon

Vacancy Details:

1.Junior Clerk – 12 Posts

2. Junior Typist – 01 Post

3. Stenographer – 01 Posts

4. Driver – 01 Post

Total – 15 Posts

Check notification pdf for Category wise vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Driver : Candidates should have completed 10+2 or its equivalent Education from a recognized Board or University with must have Valid Driving Licence for Light Motor Vehicle.

2. Junior Clerk/ Typist : Candidates should have completed +3 Examination from a recognized University with Computer Certificate.

3. Stenographer : Candidates should have completed +3 from a recognized University with Computer Certificate.

Candidates should have passed Stenography and Typing from a registered Institute and have minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in shorthand and 40 w.p.m in Typewriting in English per Minute.

Age limit: (on 01 May 2024)

• Minimum Age Limit- 18 years

• Maximum Age Limit- 32 years

• For Driver – 21 to 32 years

Age Relaxation As per Government Rules

For OBC Candidates – 03 years

For ST/SC/PWD Candidates- 05 years

For Ex-Serviceman – 05 years

For PWD+SC/ST Candidates- 15 years

Please visit it’s official website to get more information

Selection Process:

The selection process of the candidates include the following steps:

1. Written Examination

2. Computer Skill Test

3. Interview

4. Document Verification (DV)

Application Fees

The candidates does not need to apy any application fee to apply for the posts.

Salary Details:

1. Driver – Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- Per Month

2. Junior Clerk/ Typist – Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- Per Month

3. Stenographer – Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81,100/- Per Month

How to apply for the Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024

Candidates must read the official notification properly before applying for the posts.

Step-1: Fill in the application as per format and sign it.

Step-2: Send the dully filled application form along with required documents to the mentioned address.

Step-3: Now send the application form through speed post or register post to the given address.

Postal Address

Registrar, Civil Courts, Jagatsinghpur At – Charchika Bazar, Po/Dist – Jagatsinghpur, Pin – 754103.

Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment Important Documents 2024

1. All Educational Qualification Certificate & Marksheet

2. Computer Certificate

3. Caste Certificate

4. Two Original Character Certificate

5. Three Recent colour passport size photo

6. One I’d proof ( Aadhar/ Voter/ Pancard)

7. Three Self-addressed Envelope Copy with Postal Staff (Rs. 30/-)

8. Employment exchange Certificate