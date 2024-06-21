Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024: Notice out for Stenographer, Junior Typist, and other posts, Check details
The Office of the District Judge, Jagatsinghpur has released a notification for recruitment of Group-C posts of Junior Clerk-cum-Copyist, Junior Typist, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver in the judgeship of Jagatsinghpur.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on or before 18-7-2024.
Check the more details about Vacancy Details, Age Limit, Application fees, Place of Posting, Important Documents, Important Dates and how to apply for Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024 below.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of apply: June 19, 2024
- Last date to apply: July 18, 2024
- Exam Date – Update soon
- Interview Date – Update soon
Vacancy Details:
1.Junior Clerk – 12 Posts
2. Junior Typist – 01 Post
3. Stenographer – 01 Posts
4. Driver – 01 Post
Total – 15 Posts
Check notification pdf for Category wise vacancy details.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. Driver : Candidates should have completed 10+2 or its equivalent Education from a recognized Board or University with must have Valid Driving Licence for Light Motor Vehicle.
2. Junior Clerk/ Typist : Candidates should have completed +3 Examination from a recognized University with Computer Certificate.
3. Stenographer : Candidates should have completed +3 from a recognized University with Computer Certificate.
Candidates should have passed Stenography and Typing from a registered Institute and have minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in shorthand and 40 w.p.m in Typewriting in English per Minute.
Age limit: (on 01 May 2024)
• Minimum Age Limit- 18 years
• Maximum Age Limit- 32 years
• For Driver – 21 to 32 years
Age Relaxation As per Government Rules
For OBC Candidates – 03 years
For ST/SC/PWD Candidates- 05 years
For Ex-Serviceman – 05 years
For PWD+SC/ST Candidates- 15 years
Please visit it’s official website to get more information
Selection Process:
The selection process of the candidates include the following steps:
1. Written Examination
2. Computer Skill Test
3. Interview
4. Document Verification (DV)
Application Fees
The candidates does not need to apy any application fee to apply for the posts.
Salary Details:
1. Driver – Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- Per Month
2. Junior Clerk/ Typist – Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- Per Month
3. Stenographer – Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81,100/- Per Month
How to apply for the Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment 2024
Candidates must read the official notification properly before applying for the posts.
Step-1: Fill in the application as per format and sign it.
Step-2: Send the dully filled application form along with required documents to the mentioned address.
Step-3: Now send the application form through speed post or register post to the given address.
Postal Address
Registrar, Civil Courts, Jagatsinghpur At – Charchika Bazar, Po/Dist – Jagatsinghpur, Pin – 754103.
Jagatsinghpur District Court Recruitment Important Documents 2024
1. All Educational Qualification Certificate & Marksheet
2. Computer Certificate
3. Caste Certificate
4. Two Original Character Certificate
5. Three Recent colour passport size photo
6. One I’d proof ( Aadhar/ Voter/ Pancard)
7. Three Self-addressed Envelope Copy with Postal Staff (Rs. 30/-)
8. Employment exchange Certificate