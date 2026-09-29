ITBP Recruitment 2026: Apply for head constable posts, Application link open

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The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has commenced the recruitment drive for the Head Constable posts. The online application submission process is now available for interested and eligible candidates on the official ITBP recruitment website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 37 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is October 27, 2026 and the application process began on September 28.

Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor): 16 posts

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic): 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor):

The applicant should have a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification with Psychology as a subject. Candidates with a degree in Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Teaching or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university degree can also apply.

The age of candidates should be between 20 and 25 years.

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic):

The candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board or institution to be eligible to apply for the post.

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More information about the age limit and other eligibility requirements can be seen in the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on :

Recruitment test.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The admit cards issued online will be provisional. Candidates will be considered finally selected only after completing the selection process and submitting all required original documents and certificates in the prescribed format during document verification.

How to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2026

Go to the official ITBP recruitment website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Register and login.

Fill out the application form as per instruction

Pay the required application fee.

Submit the application form and Download a copy of it.

Take a printout of the application confirmation for future use.

Application Fee

Male candidates from the UR, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Scheduled Caste and Ex-servicemen categories candidates are exempted from payment of the fee. The application fee must be paid online. Payments made through any other mode will not be accepted, and such applications will be rejected.