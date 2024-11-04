ITBP Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 526 SI, HC and constable posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued a notification process for various Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable (Telecommunication) posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 526 vacancies across different trades. Detailed recruitment information will be published soon on the official website of ITBP.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive from November 15 to December 14, 2024, at the official website of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at itbpolice.nic.in.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Notification Release date: 22nd October, 2024

Registration start date: 15th November 2024 (1:00 am)

Registration end date: 14th December 2024 ( 11:59 pm)

ITBP Recruitment 2024, Vacancies:

Both male and female candidates can apply for these ITBP Vacancies. The 526 posts are categorized into three main positions: Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable. Below is the breakdown of vacancies by gender and category.

Posts Gender UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Sub-Inspector Male 31 12 06 21 08 78 Female 06 02 01 04 01 14 Head Constable Male 123 50 26 90 36 325 Female 22 09 05 16 06 58 Constable Male 19 07 02 11 05 44 Female 03 01 00 02 01 07

Age Limit:

Sub-Inspector: 20 to 25 years

Head Constable: 18 to 25 years

Constable: 18 to 23 years

Candidates from reserved categories will benefit from age relaxation between 3 to 10 years, as per government guidelines, To know more details do visit the notification page of ITBP.