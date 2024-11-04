ITBP Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 526 SI, HC and constable posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued a notification process for various Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable (Telecommunication) posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 526 vacancies across different trades. Detailed recruitment information will be published soon on the official website of ITBP.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive from November 15 to December 14, 2024, at the official website of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at itbpolice.nic.in.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Notification Release date: 22nd October, 2024
- Registration start date: 15th November 2024 (1:00 am)
- Registration end date: 14th December 2024 ( 11:59 pm)
ITBP Recruitment 2024, Vacancies:
Both male and female candidates can apply for these ITBP Vacancies. The 526 posts are categorized into three main positions: Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable. Below is the breakdown of vacancies by gender and category.
|Posts
|Gender
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Total
|Sub-Inspector
|Male
|31
|12
|06
|21
|08
|78
|Female
|06
|02
|01
|04
|01
|14
|Head Constable
|Male
|123
|50
|26
|90
|36
|325
|Female
|22
|09
|05
|16
|06
|58
|Constable
|Male
|19
|07
|02
|11
|05
|44
|Female
|03
|01
|00
|02
|01
|07
Age Limit:
- Sub-Inspector: 20 to 25 years
- Head Constable: 18 to 25 years
- Constable: 18 to 23 years
Candidates from reserved categories will benefit from age relaxation between 3 to 10 years, as per government guidelines, To know more details do visit the notification page of ITBP.