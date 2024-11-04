ITBP Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 526 SI, HC and constable posts

By KalingaTV Bureau
ITBP Recruitment 2024

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued a notification process for various Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable (Telecommunication) posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 526 vacancies across different trades. Detailed recruitment information will be published soon on the official website of ITBP.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive from November 15 to December 14, 2024, at the official website of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at itbpolice.nic.in.

More Details:

Important Dates: 

  • Notification Release date: 22nd October, 2024
  • Registration start date: 15th November 2024 (1:00 am)
  • Registration end date: 14th December 2024 ( 11:59 pm)

ITBP Recruitment 2024, Vacancies: 

Both male and female candidates can apply for these ITBP Vacancies. The 526 posts are categorized into three main positions: Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable. Below is the breakdown of vacancies by gender and category.

Posts Gender UR SC ST OBC EWS Total
Sub-Inspector Male 31 12 06 21 08 78
Female 06 02 01 04 01 14
Head Constable Male 123 50 26 90 36 325
Female 22 09 05 16 06 58
Constable Male 19 07 02 11 05 44
Female 03 01 00 02 01 07

Age Limit: 

  • Sub-Inspector: 20 to 25 years
  • Head Constable: 18 to 25 years
  • Constable: 18 to 23 years

Candidates from reserved categories will benefit from age relaxation between 3 to 10 years, as per government guidelines, To know more details do visit the notification page of ITBP.

ITBP Recruitment 2024, Selection Process:

To be selected for the positions of Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable, candidates must undergo the following selection process:
1. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standards Test
2. Written Examination
3. Verification of Original Documentation
4. Detailed Medical Examination followed by Physical Test
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at itbpolice.nic.in or click here. 
