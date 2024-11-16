ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 526 Constable, SI posts

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring eligible job aspirants for sub-inspector, head constable, and constable (Telecommunication) positions. The recruitment process for these posts begins on November 15. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2024. ITBP will fill a total of 526 posts within the organization through this recruitment drive.

This recruitment is open for both male and female candidates for temporary positions in SI (Group B), Constable, and Head Constable (Group C).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check more details below:

ITBP Recruitment 2024, Vacancy Details:

Total posts – 526 posts

Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication): 92 posts (78 male, 14 female)

Head Constable (Telecommunication): 383 posts (325 male, 58 female)

Constable (Telecommunication): 51 posts (44 male, 7 female)

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: November 14, 2024

Registration Starting Date- November 15, 2024

Application End Date- December 14, 2024

Age Limit of the candidates:

Candidates applying for Sub-Inspector (SI) roles must be between 20 and 25 years old as of December 14. For Head Constable positions, the age requirement is between 18 and 25 years, while for Constable vacancies, candidates should be aged between 18 and 23 years.

Educational Qualification:

Sub-Inspector – B.Sc ./ B.Tech/ BCA

Head Constable – 12th Pass with PCM/ ITI/ Diploma in Engineering