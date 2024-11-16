ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply soon for 526 Constable, SI posts

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring eligible job aspirants for sub-inspector, head constable, and constable (Telecommunication) positions. The recruitment process for these posts begins on November 15. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2024. ITBP will fill a total of 526 posts within the organization through this recruitment drive.
This recruitment is open for both male and female candidates for temporary positions in SI (Group B), Constable, and Head Constable (Group C).
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check more details below:
ITBP Recruitment 2024, Vacancy Details:
Total posts – 526 posts
- Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication): 92 posts (78 male, 14 female)
- Head Constable (Telecommunication): 383 posts (325 male, 58 female)
- Constable (Telecommunication): 51 posts (44 male, 7 female)
Important Dates:
Notification Release Date: November 14, 2024
Registration Starting Date- November 15, 2024
Application End Date- December 14, 2024
Age Limit of the candidates:
Candidates applying for Sub-Inspector (SI) roles must be between 20 and 25 years old as of December 14. For Head Constable positions, the age requirement is between 18 and 25 years, while for Constable vacancies, candidates should be aged between 18 and 23 years.
Educational Qualification:
Selection Process:
The selection process of the applicants includes the following steps:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Written examination
- Verification of original documents
- Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME)
The medical examination, assessing the fitness of candidates, will be conducted according to the Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment Medical Examination.
ITBP Recruitment 2024, Application Fee:
The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for Sub-Inspector posts and for Head Constable and Constable Positions candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 100 as per the official notification. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, female candidates, ex-servicemen are exempt from fee payment.
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply
Step-1: Visit the official website of ITBP: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Step-2: On the homepage Click on “New User Registration”
Step-3: Enter the registration details as per instruction given.
Step-4: Submit the details and log in to your account using credentials.
Step-5: Fill in all the required details in the application form.
Step-6: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.
Step-7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Candidates can get more information about the recruitment drive at the official website.