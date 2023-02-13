ITBP recruitment 2023 for 297 posts, Salary up to Rs 20,9200 per month

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has invited applications for the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officer and Medical Officers. ITBP is going to fill up a total of 297 vacancies for the mentioned posts. The selected candidates will be given a monthly remuneration of up to Rs. 209200.

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply fro the vacancies via online mode through the official website of ITBP. The last date for submitting the application form is 16th March 2023.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details

According to the official notification, a total of 297 vacancies are to be filled with this recruitment drive.

Super Specialist Medical Officers – 05

Specialist Medical Officer- 185

Medical Officer- 107

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

For Super Specialist Medical Officers- Candidates applying for this post should not be more than 50 years in age as on the closing date of receipt of application.

For Specialist Medical Officer- Candidates’ age should be below 40 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

For Medical Officers- Candidates should not exceed 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Salary Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command): Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200 per month.

Specialist Medical Officer: Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 per month.

For Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500 per month.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command)

A graduate degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution included in the first schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and Should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and

Should have completed compulsory rotating internship, and Should also posses Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in the related Specialty mentioned in Section ‘A’ or Section ‘B’ in Schedule I to the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 (102 of 1956) or equivalent, and

Should posses Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or Magister Chirurguie (M.Ch.) or equivalent with three years experience in the concerned Super-Specialty after obtaining the first post-graduate degree. Senior Residency period will also be counted towards experience, physical and medical standard, and

The applicant must have permanent registration from MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment.

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant)

A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or part–II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs & AR, and Completion of compulsory rotating internship, and

Should also possess Post Graduate (PG) Degree/Diploma in the concerned specialty mentioned in Section ‘A’ or in Section ‘B’ in Schedule-I or Equivalent and one and half years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining PG Degree or two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant)

A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs & AR, and Completion of compulsory rotating internship. Candidates who may be undergoing the rotating internship shall be eligible to apply and appear for the interview provided that if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment.

ITBPF Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of document verification, interview, physical standard test and Medical examination.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS have to pay Rs. 400 as application fee. They need to pay via online mode.

How to Apply for ITBPF Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official recruitment website of ITBP -https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ on or before 16th March 2023.

For more details, check official notification given on the official website ITBP.