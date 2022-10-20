ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application open for Head Constable post, Check details

ITBP recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring eligible candidates for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. The registration link has opened from October 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 17, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

ITBP is going to fill up a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: October 19, 2022

Last date of application: November 17, 2022 till 11:59 pm

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidate must be a 12th pass. Candidate must have passed the regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one-year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government-recognized Institute.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process of the candidates is based on Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- written exam, Phase 3- document verification and medical exam.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.100 for UR/OBC/EWS categories male candidates. SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies via online mode through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference. the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is November 17, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Notification